Kildare athletes show top form in Belfast

National High Jump Champion Ciaran Connolly of Le Cheile AC backed up his recent good form with a
win in Belfast on Saturday at the Northern Ireland & Ulster Senior Athletics Championships with a
clearance of 2.05m.
Luke Morris of Newbridge AC had a great win in the 200m final with a time of 21.73.
In the wheelchair 1500m, Sean McCullagh of Le Cheile AC took the win in a close contest with a time of 3:38.03.
Ella Duane of Naas AC claimed bronze in the women's 400m with a time of 58.92.
In the throwing events Hannah Wilson of Kildare AC took home two bronze medals in the women's discus and shot putt. Paddy Taylor of Crookstown Millview AC finished in 4th place in the men's javelin with a throw of 50.90 while Dean Ryan placed 5th in the men's 800m final in a time of 1:56.70.
More News
Jury considering their verdVeteran garda said he had never encountered "such a level of violence" inflicted on a person in 40 years on the forceict in Dundalk taxi driver murder trial
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.