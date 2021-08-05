05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Kildare athletes show top form in Belfast

Ciaran Connolly of Le Cheile AC takes the High Jump gold

Kildare A athletes show top form in Belfast

Reporter:

Dean Ryan

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

National High Jump Champion Ciaran Connolly of Le Cheile AC backed up his recent good form with a
win in Belfast on Saturday at the Northern Ireland & Ulster Senior Athletics Championships with a
clearance of 2.05m.

Luke Morris of Newbridge AC had a great win in the 200m final with a time of 21.73.

In the wheelchair 1500m, Sean McCullagh of Le Cheile AC took the win in a close contest with a time of 3:38.03.

Ella Duane of Naas AC claimed bronze in the women's 400m with a time of 58.92.

In the throwing events Hannah Wilson of Kildare AC took home two bronze medals in the women's discus and shot putt. Paddy Taylor of Crookstown Millview AC finished in 4th place in the men's javelin with a throw of 50.90 while Dean Ryan placed 5th in the men's 800m final in a time of 1:56.70.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group