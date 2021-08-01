Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Kildare no match for The Dubs

Champs always comfortable

Kildare v Dublinf gg g

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Ben McCormack and Mick O'Grady of Kildare, left, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Tommy Callaghan

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Dublin captured their 11th Leinster SFC final in a row with a well desreved over Kildare in Croke Park this afternoon.

The Dubs, while never killing Kildare off, were never in trouble throughout and with Kildare setting up very defensively, it took Dublin a fair to come to terms with their defensive set-up but having said that they were always able to get their points when needed.

Dublin led at the break 0-9 to 0-5 and more or less dominated the second half.

The highlight for Kildare was Daniel Flynn's second half goal, who dispossed David Byrne; went by Johnny Cooper before hitting a cracker to the net.

Dublin however kept up their scoring rate and in the end won on a comfortable score line for them of 0-20 to 1-9.


Scorers: Dublin, Dean Rock 0-5 (3 frees), Cormac Costello 0-4, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-4 (1 free), Niall Scully 0-2 (1 mark), Con O'Callaghan 0-1, James McCarthy 0-1, Brian Howard 0-1, Paddy Small 0-1, Ryan Bazquel 0-1.


Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (2 frees), Daniel Flynn 1-2 (mark), Neil Flynn 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1, Brian McLoughlin 0-1.


DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Johnny Cooper cpt; James McCarthy, Brian Howard, Seán McMahon; Brian Fenton, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne; Paddy Small, Ciarán Kilkeny, Niall Scully; Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock. Subs: Eoin Murchan for John Small (41 minutes); Colm Basquel for Dean Rock (53 minutes); Sean Bugler for Paddy Small (60 minutes); Tom Lahiff for Johnny Cooper (68 minutes); Ryan Basquel for for Con O'Callaghan (70 minutes); Emmet O Conghaile for Ciarn Kilkenny (73 minutes


KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Darragh Malone; Ryan Houlihan, David Hyland cpt, Kevin Flynn; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Shea Ryan, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Alex Beirne for Fergal Conway (45 minutes); Niall Kelly for Ryan Houlihan (45 minutes); Darragh Kirwan for Jimmy Hyland (58 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Ben McCormack (64 kminutes).


REFEREE: Martin McNally, Monaghan.

