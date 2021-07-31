Kildare GAA: Raheens capture Leinster Leader Cup aet in thriller

Sarsfields Shane Doyle holds off the challenge of Raheens Tom Early
In one of the most exciting games seen at St Conleth's Park for many a long day, Raheens defeated Sarsfields to lift the Leinster Leader Cup and claim the SFL Division 1 title by a single point after extra time on a final score line of Raheens 3-16 to 2-18.
It was a game full of twists and turns that seemed to be heading to Caragh until Alan Smith hit brilliant goal in injury time only for Paddy Woodgate to level with a free at 1-15 apeice.
Extra time followed, points were exchanged before Mike McGovern hit the Sarsfields putting his side three ahead.
Back came Sarsfields with a Shane Doyle free before Jack Taaffe got in between a defender and the keeper to push Raheens into a 3-16 to 1-17 lead.
Back came Sarsfields with Gary White giving Sarsfields a lifeline with a well taken goal to leave it 3-16 to 2-18 and while Sarsfields had chances to level they failed to find the posts and Raheens held on for a brilliant victory by a single point.
Scorers: Sarsfields, Shane Doyle 0-10 (8 frees), Alan Smith 1-2 (mark), Gary Whyte 1-0, Conn Whelan 0-1 (free), Cian Byrne 0-2, Sean Campbell 0-1, Tadhg Hoey 0-1, Calum Bolton 0-1.
Raheens, Paddy Woodgate 1-7 (two 45s, 4 frees), Mikey McGovern 1-0, Jack Taaffe 1-0, John Jennings 0-3 (1 free), Rory Donnolly 0-2, Liam Power 0-2, David Fitzpatrick 0-1, Colin Ryan 0-1, David Malone 0-1.
FULL REPORT IN NEXT WEEK'S LEINSTER LEADER
