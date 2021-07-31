Search our Archive

Kildare GAA: Raheens capture Leinster Leader Cup aet in thriller

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

In one of the most exciting games seen at St Conleth's Park for many a long day, Raheens defeated Sarsfields to lift the Leinster Leader Cup and claim the SFL Division 1 title by a single point after extra time on a final score line of Raheens 3-16 to 2-18.

It  was a game full of twists and turns that seemed to be heading to Caragh until Alan Smith hit  brilliant goal in injury time only for Paddy Woodgate to level with a free at 1-15 apeice.

Extra time followed, points were exchanged before Mike McGovern hit the Sarsfields putting his side three ahead.

Back came Sarsfields with a Shane Doyle free before Jack Taaffe got in between a defender and the keeper to push Raheens into a 3-16 to 1-17 lead.

Back came Sarsfields with Gary White giving Sarsfields a lifeline with a well taken goal to leave it 3-16 to 2-18 and while Sarsfields had chances to level they failed to find the posts and Raheens held on for a brilliant victory by a single point.

Scorers: Sarsfields, Shane Doyle 0-10 (8 frees), Alan Smith 1-2 (mark), Gary Whyte 1-0, Conn Whelan 0-1 (free), Cian Byrne 0-2, Sean Campbell 0-1, Tadhg Hoey 0-1, Calum Bolton 0-1.


Raheens, Paddy Woodgate 1-7 (two 45s, 4 frees), Mikey McGovern 1-0, Jack Taaffe 1-0, John Jennings 0-3 (1 free), Rory Donnolly 0-2, Liam Power 0-2, David Fitzpatrick 0-1, Colin Ryan 0-1, David Malone 0-1.

FULL REPORT IN NEXT WEEK'S LEINSTER LEADER

