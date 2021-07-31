Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Kildare GAA: Coill Dubh retain senior status

Maynooth give it their all but lose out by two

Kildare GAA: Coill Dubh retain senior status

Coill Dubh Conor Gordon side steps the in rushing David Qualter Maynooth during the Senior Hurling Champions 2020 Relegation Final. Picture: Sean Brilly

Coill Dubh retained their senior hurling status for 2021 following a two point win over Maynooth at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this evening. However, the boys in red and white were made to work extremely hard throughout in a game that ebbed and flowed one way and then the other.

Maynooth led at the break 0-9 to 0-5 but on the resumption Coill Dubh took complete charge knocking over 1-9 to lead at the second water break by seven points, 1-14 to 0-10.

When play resumed it was Maynooth who took charge with eight points on the trot to take a one point lead.

Coill Dubh did not panic and finished the stronger adding on four points before Cian Forde got the final score of the game for Maynooth bit it was not enough as Coill Dubh took the honours on a final score line of 1-18 to 0-19.

Scorers: Coill Dubh, Conor Carew 0-9 (8 frees), Ryan Casey 1-2, Declan Flaherty 0-4; Johnny Byrne 0-2, Mark Delaney 0-1 (free).

Maynooth, Cian Forde 0-7 (4 frees), Cathal McCabe 0-4, Matthew Melia 0-3, Kevin Dunne 0-2, David Qualter 0-2, Ronan Dunne 0-1.

Full report in this week's Leinster Leader.

