Kildare name team for Leinster final

Fergal Conway named at centre forward for Kildare
The Kildare team for Sunday's Leinster SFC final has been announced and shows one change from the side that defeated Westmeath in the semi final.
Kevin Feely has been ruled out through injury and Luke Flynn, who missed out on Kildare's last two games through suspension, has been named in midfield.
Eoin Doyle has been named at corner back, however he must be regarded has very doubtful due to the hamstring injury he also picked up in the semi final.
The team reads:
KILDARE v Dublin: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
