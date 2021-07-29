Leinster Football Final: so we'll go along for the day out, never know who we might meet

The 'layers' are giving Kildare little or no chance.

The so called TV experts are giving Kildare no chance.

The esteemed GAA columnists in our national papers are giving Kildare no chance.

Sure should we even bother turning up at all I wonder to meself?

Most have The Dubs and Kerry penciled in for the All-Ireland decider already.

Dublin or Kerry.

Many have already given their respective opinions on who will be lifting Sam.

Others find the most pressing concern for Dublin, their fans and supporters is whether the 'Anointed One' suddenly appears at a training session, not having been with them since last November; declare himself not just fit, but actually willing to don the blue of his county once again.

Strange or what I wonder to myself.

There is something unusual indeed when a player is more or less told, sure see what you think and if you feel like coming in, come on in, we'll drop a lad that has toiled with us since the start of this season; at times early in the morning, very early at that, but don't let that worry you, come on, you'll be more than welcome.

Then again maybe it's all just a game.

Sure Dessie, himself, is only back with his beloved squad for a few weeks now, he having made a “big error of judgement” that saw him go out on gardening leave.

And for what?

Getting the lads out of their beds and off to some obscure junior club in the back of the beyonds for some early morning blow-out.

And during Lockdown at that.

Maybe the 'Anointed One' didn't fancy the early morning shift?

Or maybe he wasn't asked in the first place?

Who knows.

Still its hard to keep up with Dubs these days; some have decided enough is enough, and who could blame them, there is only so much silverware you can carry around in your arse pocket; a few have realised their is a life outside of the Dublin bubble; time out for a few others, with a view to coming back in next season; no, yes, who knows; a trip to the Olympics in Tokyo makes a welcome change from the training grind.

But regardless The Dubs come into Sunday's game roaring hot favs; maybe not as hot as in previous years but hot nevertheless and while the 'layers' have adjusted the handicap a tad at +9 (or -9 depending on yourself) one could hardly say they were losing faith with the Boys in Blue.

As for The Lilies.

Sure listen, it wouldn't be the first time we headed up to The Big Smoke, more in hope than in confidence.

But for some reason '98 and 2000 keep repeating in me head, a bit like a bad pint; you never forget these things.

Feck it, sure we'll go along any way, who knows what might happen, it'll be a day out and sure you never know who we might bump into, Mickey D, Bertie, Micheál, Leo.

Or really get lucky, Clucko.

Now there's a thought!