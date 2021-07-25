Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Kildare Olympian Heike Holstein misses out on dressage final place

Finished sixth in heat

Heike Holstein and Sambuca in Tokyo. Picture: Dressage Ireland

Kildare Olympian Heike Holstein finished sixth in her dressage heat at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, missing out on a place in the event final.

The Carbury resident, on board Irish-bred Sambuca, put in a great performance to finish on a score of 68.432 in Group D, but unfortunately it was not enough to advance.

Holstein said she was happy with the 12-year-old mare's performance in her first Olympics. ""I am really proud of her. When she was a little foal I never thought that we would get this far, it is a long road and lots of things can happen," the four-time Olympian told RTE Sport.

