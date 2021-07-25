Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Kildare GAA: Leixlip shock Coill Dubh in SHC Relegation final

Losers can still hold on to senior status depending on IHC final result

Kildare GAA: Leixlip shock Coill Dubh in SHC Relegation final

Jack Travers clears his lines for Leixlip against Coill Dubh

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Trailing 2-8 to 0-5 after 37 minutes Leixlip looked destined for intermediate hurling status for the rest of this year at least but from that point to the end they outscored their opponents 3-8 to 0-4 to win by four points in a very exciting SHC relegation final at  St Conleth's  Park, this afternoon.

In the end Leixlip won on a final score of 3-13 to 2-12 but in a further twist to this tale, Coill Dubh can still retain their senior status but need Naas to defeat Maynooth in the IHC decider which takes place later this afternoon.

Coill Dubh led at the break 2-6 to 0-4 the goals from Mark Delaney and Barry Mullins and while Coill Dubh looked to be in a comfortable position that remarkable last 20 minutes or so saw Leixlip hit back with goals from Stehen Ryan followed by two from substitute Alan Murphy inside two minutes of each other.

Final score: Leixlip 3-13 Coill Dubh 2-12.

Scorers: Leixlip, Alan Murphy 2-0, Jack Travers 0-4 (1 frees), Stephen Ryan 1-1,Darragh Melville 0-3, Cian Bracken 0-2 (1 free), Cathal Melville 0-1, Cormac Keegan 0-1, Sean O'Connor 0-1.

Coill Dubh, Mark Delaney 1-4, Barry Mullins 1-0, Conor Carew 0-3 (3 frees), Ryan Casey 0-3, Johnny Byrne 0-1, Ross Carew 0-1.

Full report in this week's Leinster Leader.

