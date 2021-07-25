Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Kildare GAA: Sarsfields stun Maynooth to capture JHC title

Goal in 63 minute gets The Sash over the line

Sarsfields, JHC winners (2020)

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Sarsfields captured the Haven Hire JHC (2020) title at St Conleth's Park, on Saturday in dramatic fashion when full forward Niall O'Connor found the Maynooth net in the 63 minute of a mighty game of hurling to defeat Maynooth by a single point, 2-10 to 1-12.

In a game that had patches of excellent play Sarsfields led early on by six points, Maynooth reduced the deficit to to just one by the break, 1-5 to 0-7.

However on the resumption, Maynooth took control with a goal from JJ McLoughlin and while Sarsfields hung in, mainly by the excellent display of Colm Galvin, they still trailed by two points with time running out when full forward Niall O'Connor got on the end of a breaking ball to fire to the top left hand corner of the Maynooth with the final whistle coming on the puck-out.

Final score: Sarsfields 2-10 Maynooth 1-12.

Scorers: Sarsfields, Colm Galvin 0-7 (5 frees, s/l cut), Ciaran Malone 1-1, Niall O'Connor 1-0, James Conlon 0-1, Danny Watson 0-1,

Maynooth, JJ McLoughlin 1-2, Adam Jordan 0-2 (2 frees), Kevin Carroll 0-2, John Caule 0-1, Cathal Duff 0-2, Alan O'Brien 0-1, Cathal O'Donovan 0-1, Neil Delaney 0-1,

Full report in this week's Leinster Leader.

