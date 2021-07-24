Kildare minors crash out to Dublin in Minor

Kildare goalkeeper David McPartlin keeps his cool as he clears his lines during the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Minor Football Championship semi final
Full time:
Kildare 2-5
Dublin 0-13
Kildare crashed out of the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC going under to Dublin by two points this afternoon at Parnell Park going under to Dublin 0-13 to 2-5.
Dublin were on top throughout the opening half but a Fionn Cooke goal kept The Lilies just a point adrift at the break.
On the resumtpion Dublin kicked on and led 0-9 to 1-1 after 41 minutes but a great fight-back lit up the encounter when Elliott Beinre hit 1-1 and when Gavin Thompson pointed Kildare were incredibley in the lead 2-5 to 0-10. However Dublin kicked on with three points to win 0-13 to 2-5.
Scorers: Dublin, Tadhg Gorman 0-5 (2 frees), Ciarán Duggan 0-2, Mark McNally 0-2, Scott McConnell 0-1 (free), Karl Flynn 0-1 (mark), Ronan Geoghegan 0-1, Sean Gannon 0-1 (free).
Kildare, Elliot Beirne 1-1, Fionn Cooke 1-0, Gavin Thompson 0-4 (2 frees).
DUBLIN: Charlie Coughlan; Fionn Bruton, Dan Murphy, Ronan Geoghegan; Matthew Gardiner, Greg McEneaney, David Colbert; Ciarán Duggan, Eoghan O'Connor Flanagan; Ross Mullarkey, Mark McNally, Zach Delmar; Tadhg Gorman, Seán Gannon, Scott McConnell. Subs: Clyde Burke for Ross Mullarkey (48 minutes); Karl Flynn for Seán Gannon (50 minutes); Jamie Smith for Ronan Geoghegan (62 minutes): Michael O'Rowe for Scott McConnell (64 minutes).
KILDARE: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Robert Fitzgerald (Naas), Sean Browne (Suncroft), Padraig Daly (Round Towers); Dara Crowley (Raheens), Daniel Lenehan (Naas), Killian Doherty (Leixlip); James Harris (Castlemitchell), Mark Gibbons (Kilcock); Killian Browne (Celbridge), Patrick Mahoney (Maynooth), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Elliot Beirne (Naas). Subs: Cameron Nairn (Kilcock) for Padraig Daly (34 minutes); Niall Dolan (Raheens) for Colm Dalton (38 minutes); Mark O'Donovan (Kildangan) for Killian Browne (43 minutes); Tom McGrane (Naas) for Killian Doherty (48 minutes).REFEREE: P. Murphy, Carlow.
