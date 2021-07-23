Kildare cricket: Halverstown on the march

The grounds at Harristown, in Brannockstown, Co Kildare, looked so beautiful-freshly mown in the glorious sunshine-that the umpires appointed for the Adamstown Cup T20 semi-final on Saturday last said that the Halverstowncc.com website had not even done it justice in calling it an “oasis”!

The game itself was tense as well as steamily hot, but towards the end of it, against Adamstown coincidentally, it became clear that Halverstown’s opponents were going to fall short.

Adamstown lost by 29 runs, failing to beat the solid 143 run target set by the Kildare team.

Winning the toss, captain Des Drumm elected to bat and with just eight runs on the board the first wicket fell. It took a steady innings by Sallins resident Abhi Pandey to settle the nerves. Indeed he was close to exhaustion when run out towards the end of innings having scored a magnificent 67. Manik Islam’s 20 was a good support as was 17 from Matt Ruddock, recently returned to the fold from abroad.

Arun bowled well for Adamstown, with 2 wickets for 25 runs, and also top scorer - 36 not out. However, Halverstown’s fielding was close to brilliant: nothing got past them, with Matt, Mark Ronaldson and Stuart Conroy (also a busy Club Secretary!) particularly outstanding and Ahsan Syed and Abhi taking good catches. Prosperous’ own Cecil Johnston did well behind the stumps, also taking a catch. Paolo Rosa bowled impressively, taking 3 wickets for 14, with Ahsan and Sahab Uddin bagging a wicket apiece and Kevin Hodson a strong opening bowler. It was the complete team effort.

This Sunday, July 25 at 4pm Des will lead the team out against Terenure 4 in Corkagh Park in the Adamstown T20 Cup Final, the Club’s first Cup final appearance of any sort for two decades.

Wish them luck all the best of luck