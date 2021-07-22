Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Kildare athletes perform with distinction

Juvenile Athletic Championships in IT Carlow

Kildare athletes perform with distinction

Caoimhe Cronin, Le Cheile AC

Dean Ryan

www.deanryancoaching.com

The Leinster Juvenile Championships were held over the weekend at the impressive new facility at IT Carlow, u14 to u19s were competing in very warm conditions and we saw some excellent results from local athletes.
Celbridge AC athletes took home an impressive 10 gold medals from the weekend while Crookstown Millview AC also claimed a sizeable tally of 6 gold medals.
Well done to the coaches, athletes and all involved at both clubs for their work in producing, retaining and developing these talented young athletes.
Celbridge gold medals came from: Abbie Murphy u15 2km walk; Aidan Entrialgo'Bayon u16 3km walk; Rhea Donnelly u18 3km walk; Leah Murphy u19 3km walk; Brian McCulloch u14 200m and javelin, Ben Holloway u17 shot putt, Sarah Millea u18 100m, James Deane u18 shot putt &amp; discuss.
Crookstown Millview gold medalists: Rory Taylor u15 javelin; Jack Lawler u14 80m; Sophie Byrne u17 long jump; Holly Wright u17 shot putt and discuss; Paddy Taylor u17 javelin.
Suncroft AC picked up two gold medals with Lara Prendergast in the u17 javelin and Adam Quinn in the u17 100m hurdles.
Naas AC had Allison Dempsey win gold in both the u16 high jump and long jump, Laura Dunlea in the u16 javelin and Isobel Kearns with a championship record throw of 34.84m in the u14 javelin.
Meanwhile Le Cheile athlete Caoimhe Cronin was in action for Ireland at the European u20 Athletics Championships where she was a member of the women's 4x400m relay team who finished in 5th position in a national u20 record time of 3:37.39.
In Finland on Saturday, Claire Mooney of Naas AC was in action at the Motonet Grand Prix where she ran a brave race and showed some great strength over the final 150m to get up on the line for the win in 2:04.04.

