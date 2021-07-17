Kildare team for relegation battle with Meath named

Brian Byrne captains Kildare today in Joe McDonagh relegation decider
The Kildare team to play Meath this afternoon, Parnell Park, 3 pm, in the Joe McDonagh Relegation final has been named by manager David Herity and his selectors and reads:
KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cathal Derivan, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Kevin Whelan, Declan Flaherty, Jack Travers; Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne cpt; Cathal Dowling, Johnny Byrne, James Burke; Colm Chan, Jack Sheridan, David Slattery.
