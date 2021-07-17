Kildare blitzed by Meath in McDonagh Cup

Paul Divilly bursts oout of defence against Meath in the Joe McDonagh Relegation final
Meath triumphed over Kildare to retain their Joe McDonagh Cup status, winning in the end with a comfortable ten points, a game that saw Meath centre forward, Jack Regan hit 17 points (11 frees) in display that was a joy to behold.
Kildare led at the break by two points, 1-11 to 0-12, the goal from Jack Sheridan.
However on the change of ends there was ony one team in it as Meath took complete control through the entire pitch firing over point after point with The Lilies failing to raise a flag until the 58 minute of the second half, having lost Jack Sheridan to a straight red.
Tried as they did, Kildare just had no answer as The Royals won on a final score line of Meath 0-28 Kildare 1-15
Scorers: Meath, Jack Regan 0-17 (11 frees), Eamon Ó Donnchadha 0-4, Stephen Morris 0-2, James Toher 0-2, David Reilly 0-1, Adam Gannon 0-1, Mark O'Sullivan 0-1.
Kildare, Jack Sheridan 1-5 (4 frees), Brian Byrne 0-2 (45, 1 free), Paul Divilly 0-2, Jack Travers 0-2, Conor Dowling 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1, Gerry Keegan 0-1.
MEATH: Charlie Ennis; Ger Murphy, Shane Whitty, Sean Geraghty; James Kelly, Darragh Kelly, Keith Keoghan; Stephen Morris, James Toher; David Reilly, Jack Regan, Mark O'Sullivan; Adam Gannon, Alan Douglas, Paddy Conneely. Subs: Pauric O'Hanrahan for Jack Regan (blood sub, 17-19 minute); Eamon Ó Donnchadha for David Reilly (29 minutes); Caolan Smith for Johnny Byrne (52 minutes); Sean Quigley for Paddy Conneely (56 minutes) Pauric O'Hanrahan for Adam Gannon (58 minutes); Mickey Burke for Sean Geraghty (63 minute).
KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cathal Derivan, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Kevin Whelan, Declan Flaherty, Jack Travers; Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne Brian; Cathal Dowling, Johnny Byrne, James Burke; Colm Chan, Jack Sheridan, David Slattery. Subs: Gerry Keegan for Colm Chan (31 minutes); Shane Ryan for David Slattery (34 minutes); Conor Dowling for Cathal Dowling (56 minutes); Sean Christianseen for Declan Flaherty (68 minutes).
REFEREE: Colm Cunning, Antrim
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.