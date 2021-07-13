End of the road for gallant Kildare U20 hurlers

Daragh Melville of Kildare in action against Peter Cleary of Offaly during the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Quarter-Final match at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. P
Gallant Kildare U20s bowed out of the Leinster Championship this evening, going out in the end to a rampant Offaly who took control after the break running out comfortable winners in the end on a final score of Offaly 2-25 Kildare 0-16.
The opening half was a cracker and Kildare more than holding their won with Liam Dempsey showing all his free taking skills hitting nine as the sides went in 0-11 apiece.
Offaly probably learned their lesson of that first half and their free count against them considerably reduced on the resumption. Dempsey picked up an early knock and did not seem the same after it.
However there is no denying Offaly's second half superiority and while the final score line was definitely harsh on Kildare, Offaly deservedly march on.
Final score line: Offaly 2-25 Kildare 1-16.
Scorers: Kildare, Liam Dempsey 0-10 (10 frees), David Qualter 1-0, Daragh Melville 0-2, Cathal McCabe 0-2, Jack Higgins 0-1, Muiris Curtin 0-1.
Offaly, Jack Screeney 0-12 (11 frees), Joe Ryan 1-1, DJ McLoughlin 1-3, Luke Egan 0-1, Cian Burke 0-1, Tom Dooley 0-2, Charlie Mitchell 0-4, Luke Nolan 0-1.
KILDARE: Sean Burke (Naas); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), John McKeown (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Rossa Stapleton (Garryspillane), Cian Shanahan (Clane), Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill); Conan Boran (Naas), Harry Dunne (Maynooth); Muiris Curtin (Moorefield), Liam Dempsey (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth); Daragh Melville (Leixlip), Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conor Treacy (Celbridge). Subs: David Qualter (Maynooth) for Darragh Melville (40 minutes); Jack Higgins (Eire Og Corra Choill) for llll (41 minutes); Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth) for Conor Treacy (46 minutes); Conn Kehoe (Moorefield) for Muiris Curtin (56 minutes):
OFFALY: Adam Fitzgerald; Peter Cleary, Padraic Watkins, Conor Hardiman; Luke Egan, Killian Sampson cpt., Dara Maher; Joe Ryan, Cian Burke; Tom Dooley, Jack Screeney, DJ McLoughlin; Charlie Mitchell, Luke Nolan, Niall Lyons. Subs: Luke Carey for Niall Lyons (41 minutes); Gearoid McCormack for Cian Burke (51 minutes); Ronan Cleary for Tom Dooley (52 minutes); Sam Bourke for DJ MCLoughlin (60 minutes); Joe Hoctor for Luke Nolan (61 minutes).
REFEREE: Caymon Flynn, Westmeath.
