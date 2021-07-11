Caragh defeat Robertstown to lift Kildare Junior title

Robertstown never recovered after Caragh went six points up in opening quarter

Caragh v Robertstown

Caragh Kevin Campbell holds off the challenge of Robertstown Cole Lyons during the 2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Final. Picture: Sean Brilly

Tommy Callaghan

Caragh were crowned Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship (2020) following a well deserved five point over Robertstown at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon,  on a final score line of Caragh 0-11 Robertstown 0-6.

Caragh were on top early on and led at the first water break 0-6 to 0-00.

Robertstown finally opened their account on 16 minutes, from their main marksman, Aidan Dunne.

Caragh led at the break  0-9 to 0-2.

Robertstown gradually whittled that lead on the resumption with Aidan Dunne's frees getting the deficit back to three before Caragh got a vital point just before the second water break, to hold a four point lead 0-10 to 0-6.

Despite numerous opportunities Robertstown never raised another flag, while Caragh kicked the final score of the game, a free from Jake Corrigan as the boys in maroon finally brought the curtain down on the JFC of 2020 on a final score line of Caragh 0-11 Robertstown 0-6.

Scorers: Caragh, Dan Campbell 0-4 (3 frees); Eoghan O'Haire 0-3 (1 free), Jake Corrigan 0-2 (1 free), Daniel Murray 0-1, Austin Nevin 0-1.


Robertstown, Aidan Dunne 0-5 (5 frees), Danny Scully 0-1.


CARAGH: Lorcan Behan; Mattie McNally, Eoghan Garry, Conor Murphy; Austin Nevin, Paul Cockery, Daniel Murray; Kevin Connor, Dan Lynam; Eoghan O'Haire, Kevin Campbell, Kevin Dempsey; Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Campbell, Jake Corrigan. Subs: Nigel Rynolds for Eoghan O'Haire (60 minutes); Sean Fitzhenry for Austin Nevin (62 minutes).


ROBERTSTOWN: Shane Ward; Cole Lyons, Anthony Moran, JP Ewing; Craig Sullivan, Mark Kelly, Niall Kane; Diarmuid Walsh, John O'Sullivan; Danny Scully, Noel Byrne, Murray O'Byrne; Joe Kavanagh, Aidan Dunne, Peter Hogarty. Subs: Brion Kennedy for John O'Sullivan (39 minutes); Paul Prior for PJ Ewing (51 minutes); Jason Butler for Noel Byrne (60 minutes).


REFEREE: Owen Murphy.

