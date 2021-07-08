Kildare Ladies team named for Roscommon clash

Neasa Dooley, named at full forward for Kildare Ladies clash with Roscommon
Daniel Moynihan and his management team have named their team for Sunday's TG4 Ladies Intermediate Championship Round 1 game against Roscommon.
The game takes place in Ballinasloe and throw-in at 2.0.
KILDARE Ladies v Roscommon:
Dervia McGinn (Maynooth); Claire Sullivan (Carbury), Loaise Lenehan (Kill), Mia Doherty (Leixlip); Lauren Murtagh (Milltown), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney); Hazel McLoughlin (Eadestown); Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Grainne Kenneally (Eadestown); Ciara Wheeler (St Laurence's), Lara Curran (Milltown), Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft), Neasa Doole (Castledermot), Aoife Ratigan (Cappagh).
Rowen O'Hara (Celbridge); Molly Aspell (Kilcullen); Erica Burke (Thomas Davis); Caoimhe Fagan Hynes (Kilcock); Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna); Nanci Murphy (Kilcullen); Claire Nugent (Sallins); Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury); Fiona Troute (Athy); Gillian Wheeler (St Laurence's); Roisín Byrne (Sarsfields); Triona Duggan (Suncroft).
