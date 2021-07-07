Kildare minor hurlers keep the flag flying high

On another good night for Kildare hurling, the minor side defeated Laois, this evening at St Conleth's Park, on a final score line of Kildare 2-16 Laois 0-15.

From the time Fionn Maher popped over the opening free inside the opening minute, The Lilies were never headed and a goal after four from James Dolan gave their that bit of a cushion.

At half time the gap was eight, a little flattering maybe, Kildare's second goal coming from Dolan again, this time kicking the sliother to the net, it left the home side leading 2-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Laois improved in the second half but never got the lead back to less than five and most times they threatened Kildare the wherewithall to hit back and fire over another point.

Once again, Fionn Maher was the standout performer, scoring a total of nine points, including 5 frees a brilliant sideline cut from around 24m.

Kildare now meet Wexford next Wednesday, in St Conleth's Park with a place in the Leinster semi final at stake.

Scorers: Kildare, Fionn Maher 0-9 (5 frees, s/line), James Dolan 2-0, Alan Tobin 0-3 (2 frees), Niall Dolan 0-3, Seamus Kelleher 0-1.

Laois, Colin Byrne 0-5 (3 frees), Eoghan Cuddy 0-5 (4 frees), Brian Duggan 0-2, Jer Quinlan 0-1, Aaron Phelan 0-1, Jack Breen 0-1.

KILDARE: Eoin Sheehan (Broadford); Ciarán Kirwan (Celbridge), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Rian Redfern (Naas); Oisin Maher (Confey), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth), Ryan Sinkey (Naas); Dara Crowley (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Alan Tobin (Naas); Seamus Kelleher (Naas), Cian Boran (Naas), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill); Ciarán Mangan (Sallins), Fionn Maher (Naas), James Dolan (Celbridge). Subs: Bill Hennessy (Naas) for Oisin Maher (18 minutes); Killian Harrington (Naas) for Ciaran Mangan (28 minutes); Sean Murphy (Naas) for James Dolan (51 minutes); Josh O'Donoghue (Broadford) for Cian Boran (56 minutes); Sean Holmes (Celbridge) for Niall Dolan (60 minutes).



LAOIS: Brochan O'Reilly; Tom Cuddy, Ryan Quinlan, Cathal Cuddy; Cody Comerford, Aaron Phelan, Barry Fitzpatrick; Eoghan Cuddy, Diarmuid Dooley; Brian Duggan, Liam Kavanagh, Jer Quinlan; Ciaran McKelvey, Colin Byrne, Conor Fitzpatrick. Subs: Jack Breen for Ciaran McKelvey (half time); Conor Doran for Conor Fitzpatrick (41 minutes); Ciaran flynn for Brian Duggan (52 minutes);



REFEREE: Adam Kinahan, Offaly.