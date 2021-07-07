Young Kildare player hits three holes-in-one

From time to time we hear of amazing ability and skill, prowess and agility in the field of sports and the same rings true for a young Pitch and Putt player in Kildare.

Ross Casey (11) pictured above, is a Juvenile member with Athgarvan Pitch and Putt Club achieved what some senior players have only dreamed of in all their years of play and experience, by knocking in 3 hole-in-one's within 5 greens.

Recently at the clubs weekly Tuesday evening Scramble Ross took his place on a team of 3 with two other adult members of the club for the usual play the best ball scramble round.

Ross was first to pitch off on each hole as was decided between all three team mates.

With a couple of birdies and the rest pars on the front 9, Ross was about to make his mark, not only his home club, but in the county when the team started on the back 9.

As the players took their places to pitch the 12th, Ross pitched first. The ball dropped in a little short but caught the downslope inside the first bank and ran up onto the green, took a slight veer left and found the cup.

Ross's face lit up and his team mates shouted in joy. The 13th saw 3 good pitches from the tee box and the team secured another birdie.

On the 14th, Ross was still beaming from his ace on the 12th and stood up to address the ball.

His pitch, in this man's words were on par with the most experienced players in the game. His ball pitched high and came down on the top of the green in the most perfect place, took the law of gravity given the steep slope of this challenging green, his ball rolled downwards and as if drawn in by a magnet, his ball found the cup once again.

His team mates let out a roar on the course to verify a second hole in one for the young player. Other competitors nearby hearing the shouts, including Ross's uncle came racing over to congratulate the boy.

As play continued, the team secured another birdie on the 15th and made their way to the 16th.

Again Ross took his place as the first pitcher. This was to be a phenomenal moment in the club's history and for a Juvenile player in the county.

His pitch launched high but headed towards the left of the green. As the ball came down it connected with the inside of the left bank, took a severe kick right and ran across to hit the pin and drop straight into the cup.

Hole in one number 3.

All on tee box 16 went berserk with excitement and the whole course erupted.

This truly was an astonishing achievement for any player in the game and for a player so young, a course record.

The team undoubtedly secured first prize that evening with a fantastic gross score of 10 under (44) and that was all down to Ross. His ball was used 10 times as the best ball during the round.

Meanwhile Kildare clubs have been blessed to see a huge increase in Juvenile participation over the past year and Ross is just one of many promising young players who are now taking to the tee boxes throughout the county.

The Kildare County Board Juvenile officer Ger Twohig along with the Juvenile officers of each club have been giving their all and go to every length to encourage these amazing players. Between coaching, league and club games, provincial and national competitions, Kildare is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the juvenile grade and will continue to get behind our young players.