Naas' Jamie Osborne named again on Ireland U20 Six Nations team

Jamie Osborne named at full back again for Ireland U20s
Ireland U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s team, sponsored by PwC, for Wednesday's U20 Six Nations Round 4 clash against Italy at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 2pm, live on RTÉ2). It is a team that shows nine changes in personnel to his starting XV for Ireland's fourth game of the 2021 Championship in Cardiff.
Naas and Leinster's Jamie Osborne makes his third start of the Championship at full-back, with Conor Rankin and Chay Mullins named on the wings for the meeting with the Azzurri.
The full team and squad for the game reads:
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
12. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
11. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
1. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
2. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
7. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
8. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).
Replacements:
16. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)
19. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)
20. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
22. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Josh O'Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
24. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
25. Levi Vaughan (Terenure College/Terenure RFC/Leinster)
26. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster).
