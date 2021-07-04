Kildare book semi final spot after defeating Offaly

Westmeath the opponents as Dublin play Meath

Kildare v Offaly

Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Jordan Hayes of Offaly during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final today in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare book a place in the Leinster SFC semi final and a meeting with Westmeath following a fully deserved, if hard earned win over Offaly at Portlaoise this afternoon.

The Lilies ended the game with 13 players after Ryan Houlihan picked up two yellows and Jimmy Hyland a black.

Kildare, somewhat fortuitously led by a point at the break, 0-6 to 0-5 but a much improved second half display saw them pull four points clear of their opponents.

Offaly did not roll over, and it took a goal from Neil Flynn in the 57 minute to put eight between them.

Soon after Kildare were down to 14 but despite Offaly throwing everything at it in the final minutes, Kildare held for a well deserved win on a finals score line of Kildare 1-15 Offaly 1-13.


Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 1-7 (4 frees, two 45s)), Jimmy Hyland 0-2, Fergal Conway 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Mick O'Grady 0-1 (mark); Kevin Feely 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1.


Offaly, Cian Farrell 0-7 (2 frees); Bernard Allen 0-1, Niall McNamee 0-2 (2 frees), Paddy Dunican 0-1 (45), Anton Sullivan 0-1, Shane Horan 0-1 (free).


KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Conor Hartley, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Darragh Kirwan, Ben McCormack, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Brian McLoughlin for Darragh Kirwan (54 minutes); Shea Ryan for Fergal Conway (54 minutes); Shane O'Sullilvan for Ben McCormack (64 minutes); Paddy Brophy for Conor Hartley (71 minutes); Con Kavanagh for Kevin Flynn (74 minutes).


OFFALY: Paddy Dunican; James Lalor, Eoin Rigney, Niall Darby; Colm Doyle, Carl Stewart, David Dempsey; Cathal Mangan, Jordan Hayes; Johnny Moloney, Peter Cunningham, Anton Sullivan; Niall McNamee, Cian Farrell, Ruari McNamee. Shane Horan for Niall McNamee (25 minutes); Bernard Allen for Ruairi McNamee (28 minutes); Eoin Carroll for Cathal Mangan (half time); Bill Carroll for Peter Cunningham (60 minutes); Aaron Leavy for Colm Doyle (60 minutes).


REFEREE: Martin McNally, Monaghan.

