Ben McCormack returns for Kildare

Ben McCormack named at no. 14 for Kildare against Offaly
jack O'Connor and his management team have named the starting XV for Kildare's Leinster SFC quarter final clash with Offaly on Sunday at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise (4.30).
The team shows a few changes from the side that defeated Meath in the AFL Division 2 semi final a few weeks ago.
Out through suspension is Luke Flynn.
The midfield pairing named sees Kevin Feely reverting back to the middle (started against Meath at full forward) and he will be partnered by Aaron Masterson.
Up front sees the return of Ben McCormack, named at full forward, while Alex Beirne is named at ten, effectively taking the place of the injured Paul Cribbin.
The team reads:
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, David Hyland cpt., Ryan Houlihan; Kevin Feely, ason Masterson; Alex Beirne, Fergal Conway, Neil Flynn; Darragh Kirwan, Ben McCormack, Jimmy Hyland.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.