Late goal sends Lilies U20s out of Leinster

Kildare James Dalton cuts inside the cover of Westmeath Brandon Kelly during the Leinster U20 Football Championship
A goal by the outstanding Ben McGauran in the 60 minutes saw Westmeath shock Kildare in this Leinster U20 Football Championship at St Conleth's Park, this evening.
Kildare led by a point at half time but it was what they missed that must have had the home management concerned at that stage.
Westmeath came out fastest on the resumption and went one ahead but Kildare hit back and a goal from Neil Aherne in the 53 minute put them three ahead. However Westmeath refused to lie down and came storming back with man of the match Ben McGauran capping a great game storming through to find the Kildare net; Westmeath added another to clinch the win on a final score line of Westmeath 1-15 Kildare 1-13.
Scorers: Kildare, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (3 frees), Neil McGovern 1-0, James Dalton 0-1, Niall O'Regan 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1, Tommy Gill 0-1, Dean O'Donoghue 0-1, Muiris Curtin 0-1 (free), Shane Farrell 0-1, Mikey McGovern 0-1.
Westmeath, Ben McGauran 1-10 (10 frees), Kevin O'Sullivan 0-2, Shane Flemming 0-1, Brandon Kelly 0-1, Stephen O'Connor 0-1 (mark).
KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Davy Higgins (Sarsfields); Tom Martin (Suncroft), Paddy McDermott (Naas), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Jack Cleary (Naas), Luke Killian (Sallins); Muiris Curtin Muiris (Rathangan), Paudi Behan (Athy), Niall O'Regan (Celbridge); James Dalton (Sallins), Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Shane Farrell (Kilcock) for Aaron Browne (18 minutes); Sean Moore (Athy) for Paddy McDermott (blood sub 21-23 minutes); Sean Moore for Davy Higgins (40 minutes); 17. Neil Aherne (Naas) for James Dalton (39 minutes); Mikey McGovern (Raheens) for Paudi Behan (49 minutes);
WESTMEATH: Michael Lynam; Josh Gahan, Charlie Drumm, Ciaran Daly; Enda Gaffney, Darragh Seery, Michael Byrne; Jack Murtagh, Ciaran Daly; Shane Flemming, Kevin O'Sullivan, Brandon Kelly; Jack Torpey, Ben McGauran, Devin Hill. Subs: Senan Baker for Shane Flemming (45 minutes); Stephen O'Connor for Jack Torpey (45 minutes); Liam Moran for Ciaran Daly (49 minutes); Jordan McDonnell for Brandon Kelly (53 minutes);
REFEREE: Fintan Pierce, Offaly.
More News
Kildare James Dalton cuts inside the cover of Westmeath Brandon Kelly during the Leinster U20 Football Championship
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.