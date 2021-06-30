Kildare have too much power for Carlow in Leinster MHC

Outstanding display from Fionn Maher with 15 points

Leinster MHC Kildare

Kildare Fionn Maher side steps Carlow Sean Wall during the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

This opening round of the Electric Ireland MHC between Carlow and Kildare in Dr Cullen Park, this evening, was all but over at half time, the visitors leading 1-16 to 0-3, with ace wing forward, Fionn Maher knocking over no less than ten points in that opening half, five from play and five frees. James Dolan got the Kildare goal after 20 minutes as the boys in white dominated all over the field.

While Carlow came more into it in the second half, they never threatened any major upset, Kildare going on to add a further 1-7 to Carlow's 1-6.

Niall Maher finished with a total of 0-15, nine from frees, with Killian Harrington getting Kildare's second goal.

Kildare now meet Laois next Wednesday in Newbridge.

Scorers: Kildare, Fionn Maher 0-15 (9 frees), Niall Dolan 0-3, James Dolan 1-0, Killian Harrington 1-0, Cian Boran 0-2, Seamus Kelleher 0-2, Alan Tobin 0-1 (free).

Carlow, Donagh Murphy 0-7 (3 frees); Eoghan Doyle 1-0, Jamie Nolan 0-1, James Doyle 0-1.


KILDARE: Eoin Sheehan (Broadford); Ciarán Kirwan (Celbridge), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Rian Redfern (Naas); Oisin Maher (Confey), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth), Ryan Sinkey (Naas); Dara Crowley (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Boran (Naas); Fionn Maher (Naas), Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Alan Tobin (Naas); Ciarán Mangan (Sallins), Seamus Kelleher (Naas), James Dolan (Celbridge). Subs: Seán Holmes (Celbridge) for Cian Boran (26 minutes); Killian Harrington (Naas) for Ciarán Mangan (half time); Bill Hennessy (Naas) for Rian Redfern (39 minutes); Josh O'Donoghue (Broadford) for Niall Dolan (46 minutes); Seán Murphy (Naas) for Ryan Sinkey (52 minutes); Robbie Wall (Mayooth) for Fionn Maher (59 minutes);


CARLOW: Eoin Coleman; Ross O'Neill, Eamon O'Shea, Luke Kavanagh; Kyle Noan, Patrick Stafford, Seán Wall; Oisin Doyle, Brad Bolger; Kevin Kavanagh, Donagh Murphy, Shane Kelly; Jamie Nolan, James Doyle, Conaill Fitzpatrick. Subs: Eoghan Doyle for Brad Bolger (24 minutes); Tim Brennan for Conaill Fitzpatrick (44 minutes); Cian Quirke for Shane Kelly (52 minutes): Ciaran Harris for Ross O'Neill (55 minutes); James Maher for Luke Kavanagh (60 minutes).


REFEREE: Padraig Dunne, Laois.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie