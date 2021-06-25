Kildare athletes star at Junior, U20 and U23 championships

It was another action-packed weekend at Morton Stadium for the Junior u20 and u23 National Championships, a two day programme full of action which saw a host of athletes return home with national medals and performances to be proud of.

Aoife O'Cuill from the St. Coca's club won the u23 1500m title in 4.29:89 putting in an impressive front running performance.

Le Cheile AC athlete, Caoimhe Cronin took out the Junior women's 400m with a time of 57.02 in a very tight contest while fellow Le Cheile clubmate Ciaran Connolly was successful in the men's u23 High Jump with a 2.05m clearance. Naas AC athletes,

Aishling MacHugh and Emily MacHugh both took home gold medals in their events, with Aishling winning the junior women's triple jump and Emily winning the junior women's 3km walk while Celbridge AC athlete Niamh O'Connor won gold in the u23 3km walk.

Other medalists over the weekend were: Keeley Hogan, Le Cheile AC - Silver, Junior men's 400m; Robyn Donovan, Celbridge AC Silver u23 women's Long Jump; John Grant, Celbridge AC Bronze, u23 200m; James Deane, Celbridge AC Bronze, Junior men's Discuss; Thomas McCulloch, Celbridge AC - Bronze, Junior men's Weight for Distance; Holly Wright, Crookstown Millview AC Bronze, Junior women's Discuss.

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Locally, the Kildare 800m County Championships were held by Naas Athletic Club, and they presented their track in great condition for the event which consisted of races from u15 to Senior.

Winners on the day included : Adam Bradley, Celbridge AC, u15 Boys; Max Treacy, Kildare AC, u16 Boys; Dean Ryan, Newbridge AC, Senior Men; Michelle Cox, Newbridge AC, Senior Women.

NATIONAL SENIORS

Looking ahead to this weekend we will see John Fitzsimons, Kildare AC and Claire Mooney, Naas AC in action in the 800m at the National Senior Championships.

Both athletes will be right in the mix in what should be a very entertaining weekend of high-class racing. Fitzsimons and Mooney have been racing consistently in Europe over the past few weeks and we will no doubt be hoping for big performances at Morton Stadium this weekend.

Fitzsimons will have to contend with Mark English who has returned to form recently with a 1.45:22 last week in Spain, while Roland Surlis and Cillian Kirwan also look to be serious medal contenders.

The women's 800m looks to be a very competitive affair with Nadia Power, Georgie Hartigan, Siofra Cleirigh Buttner all at the top of their game of late, and while Mooney will need to improve on recent form to grab a medal, she will be hoping the race is ran at a swift pace to give her an opportunity for a fast time.

In the 1500m Kevin Kelly of St.Coca's AC will be looking to continue his strong recent form coming into the race off a 3.39:08 PB on June 12th in the USA where he attends Drake University in Iowa.

The National Senior Track & Field Championships runs from the 25th-27th June and will be live on RTE 1 on Saturday 26 from 3pm-5.30pm.