Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Colm Kinsella

editor@leinsterleader.ie

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT, DAY FOUR
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V RACING 92
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.40PM

SOCCER
CROATIA V CZECH REPUBLIC
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
ENGLAND V SCOTLAND
RTE2, 8PM

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

SOCCER
HUNGARY V FRANCE
RTE2, 2PM

SOCCER
PORTUGAL V GERMANY
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
SPAIN V POLAND
RTE2, 8PM

RUGBY
U20: IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE1, 1.40PM

RUGBY
BENETTON V BULLS
TG4, EIRSPORT 1, 1.30PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

SOCCER
ITALY V WALES
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V TURKEY
RTE2, 5PM

CAMOGIE
KILKENNY V GALWAY
RTE2, 7.30PM

RUGBY
EALING V SARACENS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM

