Kildare GAA: Proud day as St Kevin's mark new facilities with a win

First game on new state-of-the-art pitch at progressive Co Kildare club

Action for the first time on the new St Kevin's GAA grounds. Picture: Michael Anderson

Last weekend saw the opening round of the EMS Copiers Kildare Senior Football League but for one club in the county it was not just the start of another season, but the first game on a new state-of-the-art pitch.

The latest addition to St Kevin's playing pitches is part of the club's development of their facilities over the last few years. They can now boast 2 new sand based pitches, one 130 x 80m and the other 145 x 90m along with an 80 x 40m Astro pitch to complement their original ground.

It was indeed a proud day for St Kevin's and all their members and to make it even better, their first team marked the occasion with a one point win over opponents Rathangan, in a very entertaining and high-scoring game 3-18 to 4-14 with Dylan Brereton, Jamie O'Brian, Barry Noone and Conor Murray all in top form.

