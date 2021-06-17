Kildare Relay Football competition for June and Derby Festivals

The Kildare Derby Festival, in conjunction with Newbridge June Fest, are arranging events for both Festivals taking place this month.

Due to Government and Health guidelines, the organisers are restricted to the type of events that will be incluced in their programme.

One event that has been green light for is a Football Relay, with the permission from the Kildare County GAA Board involving local GAA clubs to be held at the Moorefield Club on Sunday June 20, at 11:30am.

The general premise of the Football Relay involves six local GAA clubs from Kildare Town, Newbridge, and surrounding areas to enter a team of 15 players. It is proposed that the teams will consist of under 14 boys and girls or can be a full team of either.

The heats will consist of two clubs and the winners qualify for semi-finals. The three losing teams will go through to the Shield final.

Each player will solo and bounce the ball and then hand it to the next player. The relay distances will be decided by the committee prior to the event. The overall winner and runners-up will receive a Trophy and a Shield respectively.

The draw for the heats are as follows: Moorefield V Sarsfields; Round Towers V Ellistown; Milltown V A.N. Other.

As this event will be a trial run this year, we would hope to extend invites to other clubs in future as an annual event.

Both Festival committees would like to thank the sponsors of the Football Relay, The Curragh Racecourse, Spar Ballymany Newbridge and also the Moorefield GAA Club for hosting the event.