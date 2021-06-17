Chance to play at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am

The European Tour are offering one lucky person the chance to play in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am at Mount Juliet Estate on June 30, when Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will all tee it up in the curtain-raiser.

Mount Juliet Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

To enter the competition at ET.Golf/IrelandProAm, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30. Closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 23.

Hurling legend Henry Shefflin said: “I’ve recently been announced as an ambassador of the golf academy at Mount Juliet Estate. The course is beautiful and being asked to play amongst the professionals in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am is a huge honour and a challenge but something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Tickets for the pilot Government event have now sold out.

To be the first to hear ticket and event news for 2022, fans can register interest at ET.GOLF/DDFIO2021