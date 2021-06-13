Kildare GAA: Senior League results

Sarsfields Ben McCormack has his run held up by Moorefields Adam Sweeney during the Division 1 league game

The Kildare EMS Copiers Senior Football League got under way on Saturday with a full round of games.

The top game in Division 1 was undoubtedly the meeting of Moorefield and Sarsfields and, as usual, this one did not disappoint with no shortage of cards, two sendings off, a black card and a number of yellows.

In the end it took a goal from Adam Tyrrell in the 63 minute to tie the game up.

Elsewhere St Laurence's defeat Naas while Carbury handed Celbridge a bit of a hidintg.


2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group A Round 1
Raheens 4-19  Confey GAA 0-6;
Celbridge 0-11  Carbury 4-10;
Johnstownbridge 2-11  Round Towers  0-12;
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Group B
Moorefield 2-7  Sarsfields 0-13;
Athy 0-12 V Castledermot 0-7;
St. Laurence's 3-13  Naas 0-19.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2
Kilcock 2-15  Eadestown 1-9;
Clogherinkoe 0-13  Ballyteague 0-8;
Leixlip 3-11  Two Mile House 0-20;
Monasterevan 2-11  Maynooth 1-8;
Clane 1-14  Sallins 1-6.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
St Kevin’s 3-18  Rathangan 4-14;
Kilcullen 2-8  Ballymore Eustace 0-12;
Ellistown 1-10  Nurney 0-22;
Straffan 1-13  Allenwood GFC 0-16.

2020 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Round 5 
Rathcoffey 2-13  Cappagh 0-7;
Caragh 0-14 V Athgarvan 0-5.

