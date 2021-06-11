Kildare Golf: Killeen's Charles Moran tops in KMSA

150 golfers in action at Royal Curragh

In action in the KMSA Liam Shine (Millicent), Noel Herterich (Castlewarden), Liam Carroll (Royal Curragh), Tony Jones (Naas)

Tommy Callaghan

An incredible turnout of 150 golfers took to the lush fairways of the Royal Curragh on Monday last (May31) for the Kildare Men's Senior Alliance opening outing of 2021.
The Society has grown to numbers that could never have been envisaged when it was formed just a few short years ago.
With a strict timesheet in operation through out the day the 18 hole stableford compeition was hotly contested but in the end it was one of the founders, Charles Moran, from Killeen, who came out on top with a fantastic score of 44 points.
Charlies had three points to spare over John Williamson (Craddockstown) with Cill Dara's Robbie Hill coming in third with 40 points. See results section for the full results
The next outing for the Society takes place in Cill Dara on June 21, and that day is already completely booked out from 7.30am to 5.30 with a standby list already in operation in the event of anyone unable to play.

Full results:  1, Charles Moran (Killeen) 41; 2 John Williamson (Craddockstown) 41; 3, Robbie Hill (Cill Dara) 40; Class 1, Martin Ryan (Royal Curragh) 39; 2 Noel Herterich (Castlewarden) 38; Class 2 Tom Rogan (Newbridge) 39; 2 Joe Walsh (Craddockstown) 38; Class 3 Eamonn Donnelly (Newbridge) 38; 2 Michael O'Grady (Athy) 38; Class 4 Len Chalkley (Craddockstown) 40; 2 A Hennessy (Craddockstown) 38.

