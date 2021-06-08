Kildare GAA Club weekly results to date

Kildare GAA Club weekly results to date

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Croi Laighean U16 Football Division 3 Final Miltown 0-20 Fr.Prendegast Gaels 1-9.

Croi Laighean U12 Seanie Barber Division 1 Final Sarsfields 8-13 Kilcullen 2-8.

Croi Laighean U12 Seanie Barber Division 2 Final Naas 3-12 Kill 3-7.

Croi Laighean U12 Seanie Barber Division 3 Final Round Towers 9-8 Leixlip 0-7; Shield Final Two Mile House 3-12 St. Laurence's 2-9.

Croi Laighean U12 Seanie Barber Division 4 Final Ellistown 4-11 Rathangan 1-4; Shield Final St Kevin's 4-9 Caragh 5-2.

Croi Laighean U12 Seanie Barber Division 6  Semi Final Naas 4-9 Moorefield 2-7; Clane 4-15 Robertstown 2-4.

2020 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Res A Championship Final Sarsfields 4-13 Naas 0-7.

2020 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Res B Championship Semi Final Eadestown 0-11 Rathangan 0-10; Raheens 3-14 St. Laurence's 3-5.

2020 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Res D Championship Final Kildangan 1-7 Ballyteague 0-9.

2020 Joe Fox Tool and Plant Hire Res F Championship Final Cappagh 2-6 Kill 0-11.

