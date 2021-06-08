In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Injury forces Jack Robinson off Kildare panel, as Ben McCormack returns.

Lilies crush The Rossies in Allianz Hurling League. We have extensive report, reaction and comment.

Massive weekend on all fronts with Kildare footballers taking Meath in the League semi final and a place in Division 1 at stake.

Kildare Lades will play Sligo with a place in the League final at stake.

David Herity's hurlers travel to Castlebar, a draw sufficient to seen them promoted to Division 2B.

Positive news on the St Conleth's Park front emerges from Kildare Co. Board. Full report on proceedings.

Ladies defeat Longford by a point but major concern over injury to Roisín Byrne.

Opportunity knocks for Kildare.

Club action returns as the senior leagues return this weekend.

Golf: Picture Special as Newbridge GC Captains drive-in.

Killeen's Charles Moran tops in Kildare Men's Senior Alliance where 150 teed it up at the Royal Curragh.

Athletics: Busy weekend on the Athletics front.

Racing: Day to remember for Newbridge trainer Andrew Kinirons.

Dogs: Weekly report from the local dog stadium.

All that and much more i another busy weekend of sporting action, all in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.