Brian Kavanagh appointed to top job at Curragh Racecourse

Outgoing CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, Brian Kavanagh, is to take over as the new chief executive of the Curragh Racecourse.

Mr Kavanagh, who has held the HRI job for 20 years, will take over from Pat Keogh, who was appointed to the Curragh following Derek McGrath's departure in 2019.

The incoming chief executive will take over the top job at the redeveloped racecourse in November.

Padraig McManus, Chairman of the Board of CRL said:  “The Board are looking forward to welcoming Brian into his new role as CEO of the Curragh Racecourse and training grounds, and look forward to Brian leading the Curragh as we prepare for racing post-Covid world and growing the world class training ground facilities here at the Curragh together with the strong, committed team we have already in place.

“We also want to put on record how extremely grateful we are to Mr Pat Keogh for the tremendous job he has done, and his leadership of the Curragh Racecourse and training grounds over the last two years.” 

