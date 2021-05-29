Camogie: Kildare win but lose out on scoring averages

Kildare scored a brilliant two point over Westmeath in their final, Division 2 group game, against Westmeath in Hawkfield this afternoon. However with Meath defeating Dublin (0-12 to 0-8) it leaves Westmeath, Meath and Kildare all on six points so who will advance comes down to scoring differences.

And it is Meath and Westmeath who march on to the quarter finals with a scoring average of +6 and +4 respectively with Kildare on +3.

It is heartbreak for The Lilies who dug deep this afternoon against a very strong Westmeath side and it took a brilliant penalty save from Tanya Johnson in the 61 minute to ensure victory for GT Troy's side.

Kildare led for most of the opening half with a goal from Emma Kietly but Westmeath hit back to lead at the break by one 0-9 to 1-5.

Kildare stepped it up on the resumption and when Leah Sutton converted a penalty Kildare were back in front.

Westmeath did not lie down however and with free taker Caoimhe McCrossan in brilliant form hit back to regain the lead mid-way through the second half.

However Kildare dug deep and a third goal from the stick of Deirbhile Byrne had the home side back in front and there they stayed, despite Westmeath being awarded a late penalty but Kildare keeper Tanya Johnson was equal to the task and a late Siobhan Hurley point secured the win for Kildare 3-10 to 0-17.

Scorers: Kildare, Leah Sutton 1-3 (penalty, 2 frees), Emma Kielty 1-2, Siobhan Hurley 0-4 (2 frees), Deirbhile Byrne 1-0, Ciara Egan 0-1.

Westmeath, Caoimhe McCrossan 0-10 (10 frees), Sheila McGrath 0-3, Hannah Core 0-1, Aoife Doherty 0-2, Emma Broughan 0-1.