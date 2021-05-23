Clare come good in second half to see off Kildare

An excellent second half performance from Clare saw them take two points on offer against Kildare at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League, Round 2.

Kildare led at the break by three but Clare had the benefit of the strong breeze in the second half and took full advantage of, something that Kildare failed to do in the opening period.

It was a goal from Joe McGann in the 50 minute that turned the tables in this tight encounter.

The visitors went three clear but Kildare fought back to leave just one in it. Clare, however, kicked on again with man of match Eoin Cleary firing over some vital points.

Final score: Kildare 0-13 Clare 0-13.

Scorers: Kildare, Neill Flynn 0-4 (2 frees), Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (1 mark); Kevin Feely 0-2, Shane O'Sullivan 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1.



Clare, Eoin Cleary 0-7 (4 frees, 45), Gavin McGann 1-0, David Turbridy 0-3 (2 frees), Darragh Bohannon 0-1, Gavin Cooney 0-1, Emmet McMahon 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady cpt, Eoin Doyle; Kevin Flynn, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Luke Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Alex Beirne, Neil Flynn, Paul Cribbin; Jimmy Hyland, Kevin Feely, Darragh Kirwan. Subs: Fergal Conway for Alex Beirne (half time); Con Kavanagh for Shea Ryan (half time); Darragh Malone for Eoin Doylle (43 minutes); Paddy Brophy for Aaron Masterson (54 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan for Darragh Kirwan (60 minutes); Brian McLoughlin for Paul Cribbin (70 minutes).



CLARE: Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Russell, Cillian Brennan, Eoghan Collins; Cian O'Dea, Sean Collins, Daniel Walsh; Darren O'Neill, Cathal O'Connor; Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary, Darragh Bohannan; Gavin Cooney, David Tubridy, Keelan Sexton. Subs: Joe McGann for Keelan Sexton (44 minutes); Emmet McMahon for Eoghan Collins (50 minutes); Alan Sweeney for Daniel Walsh (60 minutes); Kevin Hatnett for Eoghan Collins (65 minutes); Aaron Griffin for Gavin Cooney (65 minutes); Dale Masterson for Pearse Lillis (70 minutes); Cormac Murray forD arren O'Neill (70 minutes).



REFEREE: Fergal Kelly, Longford.