Kildare's Jenny Egan in last saloon for Olympics

Tomorrow morning (Friday May 21) will be Kildare's Jenny Egan's final attempt to book a place in the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

The Salmon Leap canoeist booked her place in the final of the K1 200m final this morning in the Russian city of Barnaul.

The 34-year-old finished third in her semi-final, in 43.682 (Sweden’s Moa Wikberg won it in 42.737), to reach the final of the global Olympic qualification event. Egan had earlier finished third in her heat in a time of 45.278.

Egan must win tomorrow’s final if she is to claim the last remaining spot at this summer’s Games.

Egan missed out on Tokyo qualification at last week’s European qualifiers in Hungary in both the K1 200m and 500m but will aim to book her place at the final time of asking in Siberia, with the decisive event taking place at 8:17am Irish time.

You can watch Egan in the K1 200m final at the following YouTube link https://youtube.com/watch?v=ESdnIaOwqgY…



