Lily hurlers unchanged for Derry clash
Lilies hoping to make it back-to-back wins
James Burke at wing forward for Sunday's AHL clash against Derry
Kildare senior hurling manager David Herity and his management team have announced an unchanged side to take on Derry on Sunday in Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Newbridge, throw-in 4 pm. Not surprisingly the team that gave Donegal a bit of a hiding last weekend is again starting against the Northern visitors
AHL, KILDARE v Derry:
1. Paddy McKenna; 2. Cathal Derivan, 3. Rian Boran, 4. Simon Leacy; 5. Kevin Whelan, 6. Declan Flaherty, 7. Sean Christanseen; 8. Cathal Dowling, 9. Paul Divilly; 10. Kevin Aherne, 11. Johnny Byrne, 12. James Burke; 13. Tadhg Forde, 14. Shane Ryan, 15. Brian Byrne.
