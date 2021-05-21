Kildare make two changes for Clare clash

The Kildare team to play Clare in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League, Division 2 South, clash at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on Sunday, throw-in 2 pm, has been named and shows two changes from the side that started, and defeated, Cork in the opening round last weekend.

Both David Hyland and Daniel Flynn have been ruled out and in come Shea Ryan named in starting side

KILDRE v Clare:

1. Mark Donnellan; 2. Mark Dempsey, 3. Mick O'Grady, 4. Eoin Doyle; 5. Kevin Flynn, 6. Shea Ryan, 7. Ryan Houlihan; 8. Luke Flynn, 9. Aaron Masterson; 10. Alex Beirne, 11. Neil Flynn, 12. Paul Cribbin; 13. Jimmy Hyland, 14. Kevin Feely, 15. Darragh Kirwan.