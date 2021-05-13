Kildare name hurling team for opening League
Donegal the visitors to St Conleth's for The Lilies opener in Division 2B
Dublin camogie team manager, David Herity
Kildare hurling manager, David Herity, and his management team have announced their team for their opening game against Donegal this Saturday, in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, in Round 2 of Division 2B, having had a free weekend the previous week.
KILDARE V DONEGAL AHL
Paddy McKenna; Cathal Derivan, Rian Boran, Simon Lacey; Kevin Whelan, Declan Flaherty, Sean Christanseen; Cathal Dowling, Paul Divilly; Kevin Ahene, Johnny Byrne, James Burke; Tadhg Forde, Shane Ryan, Brian Byrne.
