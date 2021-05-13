Motorsport: Big weekend on the way for Naas' James Roe

Naas native, James Roe travels to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for Rounds 5/6/7 of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires which will take place on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course variation of the circuit. The Grand Prix of Indianapolis Presented by Cooper Tires will be the first tripleheader event of the season for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with races occurring on Friday and Saturday.



Roe's team, Turn 3 Motorsport, showed good pace at this event last season, collecting two top-four qualifying results and two top-five race finishes with current Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires driver Danial Frost. After some ups and downs in the opening rounds, the second-year team is eager to earn its first podium finishes of the year at the iconic venue.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work this coming weekend,” said Roe. “Being located in Indianapolis, this is my 'home' race here in the USA, and to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special as the track has so much history. I had a great run here in 2018 during my USF2000 debut, so I’m excited to return to the course and see what I can do in the Indy Pro 2000 car. After our unfortunate wreck at the last round in St. Petersburg, I’m hoping our luck will turn around now and we can get some good results. The team has put a huge effort in over the last few weeks on the car, and I feel well prepared for the challenge.



"The famous month of May is here,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s always an exciting time for the teams and drivers. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the greatest race tracks in the world, so you always have that special feeling when driving into the track. We are going to push as hard as we can to get the best results possible this weekend. Having the break from St. Petersburg to now gave us a reset, and I feel like all the drivers will come back stronger and ready for the challenge ahead.”



On track activity begins tday (Thursday May 13) with pre-event testing followed by official practice sessions. Indy Pro 2000 qualifying and Race 1 will take place with Sunday hosting Indy Pro 2000 Races 2 and 3, rounding out the week’s events.

For weekend updates, follow James Roe on Instagram at @james_roe9, on Twitter at @jamesroe10, and on Facebook at James Roe Junior.