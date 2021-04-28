Works starts on new GAA strategic plan to be published later this year

The GAA has commenced work on a new strategic plan, which is due to be finalised and published this autumn.

A steering group led by president Larry McCarthy has begun an extensive programme of research that will engage with every level of the Association.

An opportunity for public consultation and for club members to have an input into shaping the GAA’s focus from 2021 until late 2026 will happen during the summer.

Larry McCarthy said: “Upon taking office I spoke of the opportunity for recalibration and rebuilding that is taking place as a result of our gradual emergence from the harrowing pandemic.

“The GAA has already been in a period of intense reflection on matters as diverse as the shape of our season, the formation of competitions and playing rules and the development of young players.

“We want to ensure that the GAA is perfectly placed in the post-pandemic world to be the sort of vibrant, supportive and relevant association that we all want it to be.

“The proposed strategic plan covering up to 2026 will enable us to put the GAA on that road and every unit of the Association will have an opportunity to have their voice heard. I’d encourage all of our volunteers, members and players to take this opportunity to play a part in shaping our future together.”

Phase one of the plan has commenced and seeks to establish the key issues that face the association.

Phase two will involve a public survey, tailored for club members, but which will be made available to everyone to contribute.

Director general Tom Ryan added “the purpose of the plan is to allow us to answer some fundamental questions about ourselves. Answering these questions will involve us looking at our core purpose, our goals and objectives, our structures, our collective roles and responsibilities, and how we get things done.”

As part of the initial phase, feedback is being sought through surveys and focus groups with a sample of individuals representing players, coaches, officers and other volunteers at club and county levels; workshops with An Coiste Bainistíochta and the GAA’s staff executive; surveys with GAA staff; written submissions from key groups such as central sub-committees, county committees, sister organisations, schools’ bodies, government bodies, the GPA, sponsors and media; and interviews with experts.

The members of the GAA Strategic Plan 2021-2026 steering group are

Larry McCarthy (president)

Tom Ryan (director-general)

Ruairí Harvey (planning coordinator)

Conor McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa, Cork)

Dr Elish Kelly (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon)

Pat Gilroy (St Vincent[s, Dublin)

Paul Foley (Patrickswell, Limerick)

Prof. David Hassan (St Mary’s GAC, Banagher, Derry)

Shane Flanagan (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

Tim Murphy (Brosna, Kerry).

While this group will guide the process, extensive efforts will be made to ensure that everyone who wants a say in the association’s future has ample opportunities to do so.