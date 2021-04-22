Kildare's hurling and football league fixtures announced

Croke Park have released the fixtures for the upcoming Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.

Both Kildare footballers (3 games) and hurlers (4 games) have been fixed to open their respective campaigns on the same day, Saturday May 15, the footballers take on Cork in Thurles (3.30) while on the same day the hurlers will play Donegal at St Conleth's Park with a 1 pm throw-in.

Kildare fixtures are as follows:

Allianz Football League Division 2 South Saturday May 15

Round 1 Cork v Kildare, Semple Stadium (3.30);

Allianz Football League Division 2 South Sunday May 23

Round 2 Kildare v Clare, Newbridge, 2.00

Allianz Football League Division 2 South Sunday May 30

Round 3: Laois v Kildare, Portlaoise, 1.45.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B, Saturday May 15

Round 2 Kildare v Donegal, Newbridge, 13.00.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B, Sunday May 23

Round 3 Kildare v Derry, Hawkfield, 16.00 pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B, Sunday June 6

Round 4 Roscommon v Kildare, Dr Hyde Park, 14.00

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B, Saturday June 12

Round 5 Mayo v Kildare, Castlebar, 14.00