Leinster SFC: Kildare to play winners of Offaly v Louth

The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Kildare drawn against the winners of first round clash of Offaly v Louth.

Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter final.

The full draw:

Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford;

Quater final: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford.

Semi final: open draw with last four are known.