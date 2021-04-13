In this week's Leinster Leader

Time constraints forces second straight knock-out inter-county provincial and All-Ireland Series in football.

Dates for commencement of Allianz Leagues and championship announced.

LGFA and Camogie also primed for League action.

The Big Interview: Athy native and boxing hero, Eric Donovan, talks about his early life and all things boxing; the influence St Michael's Boxing Club and in particular the huge influence coach Dom O'Rourke had on him; his decision to turn professional at the age of 31 and the changing of his backroom team brining in a new Head Coach as he prepares to go into battle for a European title in four weeks time. A no holds barred interview from one of the country's most popular sports persons. (Tommy Callaghan).

Racing: Rachael icing on the cake as Irish dominate Aintree Grand National, plus our weekly look back on all the Kildare Racing News.

Extensive weekly report from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

Obituary: Remembering Willie Buckley, Two Mile House and Newbridge.

