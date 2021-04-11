WATCH: Final moments as Rachael Blackmore rides home the winner in the Grand National
1-2 for Henry de Bromhead as Ted Walshe's Any Second Now is third
CREDIT: Racing TV
Check out the closing moments of the Aintree Grand National below:
"Aren't we so lucky to have her? They broke the mould after her - she's brilliant."
Henry de Bromhead salutes Rachael Blackmore as she makes Grand National history on Minella Times
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021
History in the Grand National@rachaelblackmor becomes the first female rider to win the £750,000 Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times @AintreeRaces
A 1-2 for @HenrydeBromhead too pic.twitter.com/RRIsIdKFjA
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on