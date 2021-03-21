Boxing: Kildare's Katelynn Phelan makes it five wins from five

Ireland and Kildare's youngest professional boxer, Katelynn Phelan, made it five wins from five following a eight-round unanimous decision over Karina Kopinska in Luxembourg on Saturday.

Phelan, captured the WIBA, WBF, and WBC Youth welterweight in Germany last year and while these were not up for grabs on Saturday, nevertheless it is another big step for the St Brigid's BC fighter against the experienced Kopinska