Put The Kettle On shock winner of Queen Mother

Henry De Bromhead struck again this afternoon in Cheltenham, this time winning the Queen Mother Champions Chase with Put The Kettle On, ridden by Aidan Doleman at 17/2. Hot favourite, Chacun Pur Soi finished third.

Top Irish dog trainer Paul Hennessey landed the Coral Cup when Haven Help Us, with RJ Conlon on board, took the honours at 33/1.

Monkfish had his expected win in Race 2, without looking at his best, and a mistake at the last certainly had the heart racing for supporters of the hot favourite. Trainer, Willie Mullins, said it was a nerve wracking race to look at and felt maybe the lose horse at the last did not help, but in the end the Paul Townend horse was a worthy winner. Rachel Blackmore on Eklat De Rire, fell early on.

Jockey Rachel Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead got the Irish off to the perfect star on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with Bob Olinger recording a comfortable win over the Paul Townend ridden Gaillard Du Mesni, while Bravemansgame coming in third sport.

1.20: BALLYMORE NOCICES' HURDLE Grade 1

1 Bob Olinger (6/4)

2 Gaillard Du Mensil 9/4

3 Bravemansgme 4/1.

1.55: CORAL CUP

1 Monkfish 1/4

2 Fiddlerontheroof 40/1

3 The Big Breakaway 12/1.

2.30 CORAL CUP

1 Heaven Help Us 33/`1

2 Craigneiche 17/2

3 Tea Clipper 33/1

3.05: BETWAY QUEEN MOTHER CHASE

1 Put The Kettle On 11/1;

2 Nube Negrats 11/1

3 Chacun Pour Soi 8/13.

3.40: GLENFARCLAS CROSS COUNTRY CHASE

