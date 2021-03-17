CHELTENHAM DAY 2

Rachel and Bob off to second day flyer

Henry De Bromhead trains opening favourite

Tommy Callaghan

Tommy Callaghan

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Rachel Blackmore

Jockey Rachel Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead got the Irish off to the perfect star on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with Bob Olinger recording a comfortable win over the Paul Townend ridden Gaillard Du Mesni, while Bravemansgame coming in third sport.

1.20: BALLYMORE NOCICES' HURDLE Grade 1

1 Bob Olinger (6/4)

2 Gaillard Du Mensil 9/4

3 Bravemansgme 4/1.