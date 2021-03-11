Curragh on the lookout for new CEO as Pat Keogh about to step down

Pat Keogh, CEO of the Curragh Racecourse is to step down from that role during the summer.

The former Leopardstown Chief Executive took over from Derek McGrath in July 2019.

Derek McGrath had overseen the redevelopment of the Curragh, originally costed at €65 million but ran over budget coming in eventually at €81.2 million. Mr. McGrath left soon after the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby of 2019 and was replaced by Mr. Keogh.

Pat Keogh, was the then CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse (one of four Irish courses owned by Horse Racing Ireland) and held both positions for a number of months before relinquishing his role at the Dublin venue and has been CEO at the home of flat racing since mid-2019.

Curragh Racecourse are now in the hunt for a new CEO who is expected to take up office mid-summer this year, in the meantime Pat Keogh will retain that position. The new appointment will be the third CEO at the home of Flat Racing since Derek McGrath's appointment in 2016.

Talking to the Leinster Leader this week Pat Keogh said "My full concentration at the moment is on the Curragh; time waits for no man so my time has come to move on; we have done a lot here, still have lots to do but it all very exciting here at the Curragh and I am really looking forward to the 2021 season which gets under way on Sunday week (March 21)."